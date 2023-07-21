Mr. Gerald William Benson, age 96, passed away in Muskegon on Friday, July 7, 2023. He was born in Ithaca, Michigan on Aug. 28, 1926 to Ray Verne and Clara Smeltzer Benson. Jerry “Speedy” Benson was a loving husband and father who was well-liked and respected throughout his life. In his later years, as he struggled to overcome various medical challenges, each day he told himself, his family, and caregivers, “Everything is good.” And he meant it.
After his graduation from Montrose High School in 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the South Pacific during WWII and in Korea in the Army Corp of Engineers.
