Geraldine “Gerry” Ann Holzinger, age 90 of Grand Haven, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at Harbor Hospice – Poppen House in Muskegon. Gerry was born on Dec. 3, 1932 in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Col. Vincent and Irene (Hollis) McFadden. She married Emery Holzinger on Feb. 12, 1955 in Grand Haven, and he preceded her in death in 2022.
Everyone loved Gerry’s sense of humor, quick wit, and the ability to bring laughter and fun to whatever she was doing. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, camping, and sailing, but she especially enjoyed her grandchildren.
