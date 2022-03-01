Geraldine Mason, age 90 of Grand Haven, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Poppen Residence. Geraldine was born on September 17, 1931, in Wardell, Missouri, to Rube and Bonita (Randall) Marler.
Geraldine married Glen Mason on April 12, 1948, in Hernando, Miss. Geraldine was a great wife to Glen for 73 years of marriage, and mother to three children. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her children and grandchildren, and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed photography, taking pictures and taking care of the dogs. Pepper, Elly and Bandit will also miss her treats. She had attended the Grand Haven Church of the Nazarene.
