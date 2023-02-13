Mr. Gilbert George “Junior” Hegedus III, age 88, left this earth on Saturday, February 11, 2023, to be with his Lord Jesus Christ. He was born in Muskegon on August 12, 1934, to Gilbert and Eva (Pavlick) Hegedus; and graduated from Muskegon Heights High School, Class of 1953.
Gil completed the U.S. Department of Labor Carpenters Apprenticeship program in 1959. He married the former Marilyn R. Kleeves in Muskegon Heights on November 15, 1952. Gil was a partner in Roberts Window Co. with his brother-in-law, Bill, and partner with his son, David, in A Lasting Impression Inc. wood working. He was also a member of the former Home Builders Association of Muskegon. Gil excelled in carpentry and built numerous homes for family members in his spare time. He truly loved his craft, was blessed in the ability of helping others, and was a mentor to many.
