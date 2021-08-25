Mrs. Gilberta Reyes, age 84, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. She was born February 4, 1937, in San Antonio, Texas, to Francisco and Ruth (Ramirez) Gonzalez. On December 1, 1956, she married Jesus Reyes, and he preceded her in death on June 18, 1991.
Gilberta was a former member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church and ran a day care for many years from her home. She was a talented cook and baker, and enjoyed sewing and painting, but most of all she loved her family and spending time with all of them. She will be greatly missed but will remain in our hearts forever.
