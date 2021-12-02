Gladys Audrey Meston, 98, of Grand Haven (formerly of Atlanta, Michigan) passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Muskegon, Michigan. She was born on April 4, 1923, in Atlanta, Michigan, to the late James Hoy and Nettie Mae (Ferguson) McMurphy.
Gladys met and later married her husband, Milton “Cecil” Meston, on December 10, 1942, while both were working at the Montmorency County Court House. She worked as deputy county clerk and 17 years at Essex Wire. After their children ended up in the Grand Haven/Spring Lake area, Cecil and Gladys purchased a home in Grand Haven and settled there permanently in 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.