A Celebration of Life service for Gladys Meston will take place at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Grand Haven, Michigan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. If you cannot attend, but would like to view the service, the contact information is available on the church website: www.stpaulsgrandhaven.org.
Latest News
- Holland motorcyclist dies from injuries in Monday crash
- Motorcyclist struck by SUV in Allendale intersection
- Heat exhaustion and heatstroke
- SL man releases book featuring photos of Sleeping Bear Dunes
- City Council OKs expanded venue for Hispanic Heritage Fiesta
- St. Marys Challenger makes 1st visit of the season
- State Briefs
- Walk and smell the roses
Most Popular
Articles
- State park's swim area closed tonight
- Mayor accuses council member of not being a city resident
- Woman injured after turning into right-of-way traffic
- Lowe remains on GH City Council
- Police recover stolen vehicles, firearm at City Beach; several juveniles arrested
- Councilwoman Karen Lowe fires back at mayor
- City Council OKs recreational marijuana sales
- Holland Hospital opens primary care office in Grand Haven
- Three injured in crash at M-104, Krueger
- Former Tribune building razed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (8)
- Mayor accuses council member of not being a city resident (6)
- The power struggle and the drum beat of scare tactics (5)
- Mother's Day? Father's Day? How about an Adult Children's Day? (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Community composting site opens on Harbor Island (2)
- Lowe remains on GH City Council (2)
- Christianity, the gun lobby and peacemakers (2)
- Something is not right with our rights (2)
- Councilwoman Karen Lowe fires back at mayor (2)
- Cancer is full-time job, and it sucks (2)
- Former Tribune building razed (2)
- Coastal Corridor Project: Restoring wetlands and Including diverse voices (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Gas prices could be over $5 for 4th of July (2)
- Are our religious institutions teaching about the existence of evil? (1)
- Car crashes into garage on State Road (1)
- Brownouts: Planned power outages are possible this summer (1)
- County's equalization director to retire (1)
- Should an 18-year-old, anywhere in the country, be allowed to purchase an assault rifle? (1)
- Pride flags on display throughout June (1)
- Ottawa County's Republican Party in flux (1)
- What makes Grand Haven grand? Here's what (1)
- City Council OKs recreational marijuana sales (1)
- How close to home does it have to get? (1)
- Summer is here, but it needs to slow down (1)
- Michigan plants more trees, asks residents to do the same (1)
- City Council gets heated during marijuana debate (1)
- Local woman celebrates her centennial birthday (1)
- Poll: Nearly 70% of Michigan voters say country is on wrong track (1)
- Transgender Lutheran bishop resigns over racism allegations (1)
- 105 years old and counting (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.