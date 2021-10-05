Glen D. Bosch of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away at his home Friday, October 1, 2021, after a long illness. Born May 28, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents John F. Bosch and Edith Mae Bosch. Glen was named after the USS Glen Dale Coast Guard cutter that his dad was serving on in WWII when he was born.
Leaving behind his wife of 55 years (October 1, 1966), Mary Helen Bosch; and four sons: Jeffrey G. Bosch of Gastonia, N.C. (Bonnie Bosch), David A. Bosch of Louisville, Ky. (Cynthia Bosch), Stephen M. Bosch of Lexington, Ky. (Nicole), Christopher T. Bosch of Lexington, Ky.; 10 grandchildren: Lindsay and Isaac Bosch of Gastonia, N.C., Natalia and Katherine Bosch of Louisville, Ky., Ethan Bosch of Lexington, Ky., Abby Elise Barkman, Katelyn Bosch, Blake Bosch, Zoe Bosch, Lincoln Bosch of Lexington, Ky.; two brothers, Ronald A. Bosch (Marilyn) of Grand Haven, Michigan, and Robert F. Bosch (Connie) of Florida; and one great-grandson, Harrison Bosch of Gastonia, N.C.
