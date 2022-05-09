Mr. Glen Howard, age 85, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. He was born June 20, 1936, in Glenburn, North Dakota, to William and Evelyn (Christopher) Howard. On April 28, 1962, he married Gloria Ulmer, and after 54 years of marriage she passed away in 2016.
Glen graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1955 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and served in Germany. He was a five-year veteran. Upon graduating he was employed with Anderson Bolling, then Tri-Cities Construction, drawing blueprints for commercial buildings. He then went to work for Jim Swarts Architectural firm in Grand Rapids and remained there until the recession in the '70s. In 1972 he became a distributor for Fountain Industries. While developing his coffee business, he returned to Anderson Bolling as a night supervisor until his business was able to support his family. He retired in 1995 at the age of 57. He was a past member of the East Side Lions Club in Muskegon. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and wood working, and most of all his grandchildren.
