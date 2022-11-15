Mr. Glenn Allan Riksen, age 77, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born in Holland, Michigan, on March 9, 1945, to Russell and Helen (VanDyke) Riksen.
Mr. Riksen was the owner and operator of Quality Mattress for many years until retiring. Glenn formerly attended Lighthouse Christian Ministries and enjoyed reading the newspaper, taking drives and listening to gospel music.
