Glenn Carl Anderson, age 68, of Holland, passed away September 2, 2021, at Holland Hospital. He was born in Chicago in 1952 to George Anderson and Annette Libbert. Glenn is survived by his wife, Janaan Anderson (her sons Jason and Ben); his son, Eric; and stepson, Jim.
Glenn is known for his deep commitment to the community, Anderson Technologies’ employees, and providing leading-edge, cost-effective solutions for his customers. His company has received awards from the Economic Development Council along with numerous customer awards.
