Mr. Glenn F. Leslie, age 88, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on December 17, 1931, to Kenneth and Elsie (Verway) Leslie, and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He married the former Constance Modrack on November 27, 1954.
Mr. Leslie had been employed as a firefighter for the city of Grand Haven for over 25 years until retiring in 1986. Glenn was a member of the American Legion, enjoyed fishing and walking around the Robbins Road area.
