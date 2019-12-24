Glenn R. Vink, 57, lifetime resident of Spring Lake, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly.
Glenn was born October 5, 1962, to Sherman and Sharon (Klein) Vink in Grand Haven, Michigan. After graduating from Spring Lake High School in 1980, he went on to study plastics engineering technology at Ferris State College. He then spent about 30 years at H.S. Die & Engineering, working his way from a designer to become engineer manager. Over the past three years, Glenn worked at Flex-N-Gate as a tooling engineer in Warren, Michigan.
Glenn was married to his loving wife, Susan (Laethem) Vink, for 35 years. They recently moved to Clarkston, Michigan, where Glenn spent time remodeling a condo for him and Sue. Glenn was a hands-on woodworker (which came from his father and grandfather). He always had a vision on how he wanted things done and made sure to provide Sue and his children with beautiful homes. From fishing, to boating, to cruises with family and friends, being on the water was one of Glenn’s favorite places to be. Glenn also loved to grill and work in his yard and home, and always took pride in everything he did.
Glenn was a very loyal son, brother and friend. He would always help anyone in need and never expected anything in return. Most of all, he was a very loving husband and father. Glenn loved being a dad to Ryan and Chelsea, and spent many years in hockey rinks where he coached some of Ryan’s teams (always with a little help from Sue on the sidelines). He also spent many years watching Chelsea cheer at cheerleading competitions, and was so proud of both Ryan and Chelsea graduating from college and building lives of their own.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Ryan Vink of Holland and Chelsea Vink of Chicago; mother, Sharon Vink of Spring Lake; mother-in-law, Shirley Laethem of Gladwin; brothers, Joel Vink of Terre Haute and Matthew (Stephanie) Vink of Grand Haven; sister, Elizabeth (Mark) Mueller of Grafton; brothers-in-law: Rick Laethem of Caro, Tom Laethem of Bradenton, Kevin (Teresa) Laethem of St. Louis; sister-in-law, Paula (Randy) Vandemark of Lapeer; and several nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Sherman Vink; father-in-law, Paul Laethem; and niece, Mackenzie Vink.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rev. David Gross officiating. Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI 49456, and one hour prior to the service at church. Memorial contribution in memory of Glenn may be given to Spring Lake Schools Foundation. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
