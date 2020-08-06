Glenna Rae “Glenalyn” Carr, age 84, passed from death unto life, arriving in Heaven on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Glenna was born October 4, 1935, in Muskegon, to Glenn and Evelyn (Swarvar) Tindall. She graduated from Muskegon High School. Glenna trusted Christ as her savior and, as a young teenager attended Calvary Baptist Church. Her family moved from Muskegon to Warren, Michigan, where her husband worked for the government as a computer programmer until he retired. The family moved to Grand Haven in 2002. She will be remembered as a loving mother and wife.
