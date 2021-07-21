Gloria Krasinski (nee Sweet) was born in Grand Rapids in 1924. Gloria was a professional singer with a beautiful voice, worked in the cosmetics business, and volunteered for 27 years at North Ottawa Community Hospital. As a wife, homemaker and mother, Gloria entertained and cared for her family and friends while also volunteering at the American Legion Auxiliary and St. Mary’s Parish, where she was an active member since 1971. Known to her friends as "Glo," she radiated happiness and humor.
Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Krasinski, in 1988. Gloria is survived by her son, Ed Krasinski (Shari); her grandchildren: Nathan (Sara), Daniel (Danielle) and Rachel; and six great-grandchildren: Asher, Noah, Mira, Ezekiel, Tauren and Eva. Her family looks forward to a wonderful reunion with her one day in Heaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.