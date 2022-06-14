Gloria M. Moorehead (Dipzinski), age 93 of Spring Lake, would like to let you know her work here is done. She received her call June 12, 2022, sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen for a long time. Job security is exactly 110 percent. Her new mission takes her to a heavenly place where she will be socializing, dancing, bowling and humming to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious, and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her children and grandchildren to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
She was born April 13, 1929, in Flint, Michigan, to parents Raymond and Stella (Gorecki) Dipzinski; and married Raymond Moorehead on April 23, 1949. She was a longtime, die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, and during baseball season you knew when you walked into her house the Tigers game would be blasting on the TV. During the summer months you could find her, with her kids, running the packing shed at the Poel's blueberry field down the road from her home. She participated in the Spring Lake Boosters, loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, and watching them play sports. She was an avid Game Show Network fan. Holiday family get-togethers at her house were very important and they were too fun to miss. On Wednesday nights and some weekends, you would find her at the bowling alley doing what she loved. She was an accountant for Grand Haven Animal Hospital for over 30 years until she retired at the age of 88 (and she only retired because her boss did first). She decided at the age of 90 it was finally time to turn in her car keys. She was a strong woman who didn't miss too many marks in her life.
