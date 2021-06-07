Gloria Schuiteman, age 71, of Grand Haven, passed away at her home with family by her side on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Gloria was born August 14, 1949, in Texas City, Texas, to Arthur and Frances (Szalonek) Rosbrough. She graduated from Grand Haven Senior High in 1975. Gloria received her diploma in practical nursing from Muskegon Community College in 2001.
Gloria was a kind and generous woman who was well liked by all who knew her. She enjoyed her work as an LPN and especially loved the interactions she had with the elderly residents she cared for. Gloria also enjoyed gambling, gardening, reading and taking care of her cherished pets. She was a loving mother and doting grandmother who will be deeply missed.
