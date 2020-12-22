Gordon L. Gibson, age 85 of Grand Haven, passed away on December 20, 2020. He was born February 1, 1935, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Glenn and Ila (Updegraff) Gibson.
Gordon attended Muskegon High School. He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957 to 1960, before attending Michigan State University, where he earned a degree in engineering. He married Kathleen Russell in 1954, and raised five children; moving from Muskegon to Scottville, to Grand Haven. Gordon was the president of Neway Corporation and Lear Siegler, and fulfilled his dream of owning a small-town hardware store in northern Michigan. He was a family man and avid outdoorsman, who read books, solved problems, created systems, and taught himself everything from Japanese to how to build his own home. Everything he needed to know could be found in a book, or more recently, on a computer. Gordon was a patient teacher and honorable leader, but more than anything, he was a life-long learner and seeker of knowledge.
