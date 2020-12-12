Gordon Klouw, 91, passed from this life and went into eternity with his Savior on December 8, 2020.
He was raised in Grand Haven, graduated from Calvin College and Seminary, and did postgraduate studies at U of M. Following his military commitment with the United States Coast Guard during the Korean War, he served three churches as an ordained pastor, one in Holland and two in Southern California. He then joined a partnership in California for 25 years in the furniture, lumber and veneer business. After retirement, he and his wife Barb moved to Green Valley, Arizona, for 14 years before returning “home” to Holland, Michigan, in 2015.
(0) comments
