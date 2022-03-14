Gordon Lee “Gordy” Start, age 75, of Spring Lake passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. He was born August 19, 1946, in Spring Lake to Martin and Johanna (VanCoevering) Start Jr.
Gordy graduated from Muskegon Community College. He and his wife Linda owned and operated Idle Hour Restaurant and Bowling Alley in Spring Lake for 13 years before selling the business, and he previously worked at IBM. Gordy was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and VFW. He loved to golf and bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.