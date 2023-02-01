Gordon Lee Hitsman, age 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home. He was born October 6, 1947, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Meredith and Anna (Coveny) Hitsman.
Due to the Vietnam War, Gordon did not have the opportunity to finish high school. Instead, he proudly served in the United States Army and was able to complete his GED. After serving his country, Gordon worked over 20 years at BBi Enterprises as a hi-lo driver. He married Rose Yahne on October 21, 1967, in Grand Haven, Michigan, and she preceded him in death on September 16, 2019.
