Gordon W. Stockhill, age 90 of Grand Haven, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at a local care facility. He was born October 17, 1929, in Hart, Michigan, to the late Wells and Evelyn (Van Brocklin) Stockhill.
Gordon married Joyce Schaefer on September 24, 1961, in Northfield, New Jersey.
Upon graduating high school, Gordon proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1977. He then attended Michigan State University, and graduated with his master’s degree from Central Michigan University. He was career military for 30 years and, upon his discharge, worked for Ottawa County for 10 years until his retirement. Gordon was a member of the VFW Sgt. Alvin Jonker Post 2326 and the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28, both of which he held a position as an Honor Guardsman. He was a ham radio/emergency operator and also served on the city of Grand Haven’s Cemetery Board for several years.
Gordon will be remembered and missed by his wife of 58 years, Joyce; her two sons, Brett Stockhill of Lansing, Michigan, and Gordon R. (Mary) Stockhill of West Olive, Michigan; and one grandson, Toby Stockhill. Gordon was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.
Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 or the Wounded Warrior Project. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Gordon’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.