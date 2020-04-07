Gordon Lee Weemhoff, age 87 of Grand Haven, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born July 21, 1932, to the late Peter and Hettie (Zuidema) Weemhoff in Byron Center, Michigan.
Gordy graduated from Godwin Heights High School and served our country in the United States Army. On October 9, 1952, he married Jean Mulder in Grand Rapids. Gordy worked as a manager at the Kroger grocery store in Bretton Village for 20 years, and then purchased his own supermarket on Division and 44th Avenue and named it Gordy’s Market. He owned and operated the store for 38 years prior to his retirement. Gordy enjoyed being around people and running the store, as well as golfing, bowling, and salmon fishing off their boat on Lake Michigan which they kept in Saugatuck. He attended Kentwood Community Church for many years.
