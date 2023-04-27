Our beloved Grace died at home after a brief illness. A full obituary is on Tribute Archives Grand Rapids. A memorial will be held on Aug. 2, 2023, from 1-4 p.m. at Connor Bayou Park's Woodland Cabin, 12945 N. Cedar Dr., Grand Haven.
Latest News
- City Council, BLP air grievances, then find solutions
- Food prices fall on world markets but not on kitchen tables
- Two suspects in custody for April 1 stabbing
- Buccaneer girls lax working to solve communication issues as season moves to second half
- 5 things to do this weekend
- 15th Annual 'Dancing with the Local Stars' raises record donations
- Local roundup: Laker soccer wins tight contest; SL tennis wins third straight match
- Georgetown Twp. park reopens Friday after oil spill clean-up
Most Popular
Articles
- County clerk: Anti-school bond propaganda likely illegal
- GH teen suffers 'serious injuries' in Robinson Twp. crash
- 1 year jail for GH man who left baby in freezing car
- Township residents fill meeting to oppose rezoning for subdivision housing
- 5 injured in crash at Ferris, 152nd
- Drag show coming to Kirby this spring
- GHHS takes home 19th state Science Olympiad title
- GHACF plans to move into historic building on Sherman Ave.
- Pride Festival coming to Grand Haven
- County commissioners unimpressed with health department recognition
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- A big ask by GHAPS (6)
- Nathaniel Kelly in his own words (5)
- Paid parking could net Grand Haven $3.6 million (4)
- Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law (3)
- Do you think Ottawa County should become a Second Amendment Sanctuary county? (2)
- Your Views (2)
- 'Honor the guys who got shot at, spit at' (2)
- County clerk: Anti-school bond propaganda likely illegal (2)
- County commissioners unimpressed with health department recognition (2)
- Pride Festival coming to Grand Haven (2)
- Schools toe the line in discussing bond proposal (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Your Views 4-6 (1)
- Your Views (1)
- A problem for religion and society: Masculinity (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Board rescinds resolution policy, moves one step closer to becoming 2A Sanctuary (1)
- GHAPS teachers surprised by $42K in granted wishes (1)
- 5 injured in crash at Ferris, 152nd (1)
- What's with the color of the Grand River? (1)
- Student environmental club fundraising for butterfly garden (1)
- Township residents fill meeting to oppose rezoning for subdivision housing (1)
- Ousted Ottawa County administrator becomes Wyoming city manager (1)
- Your Views 4-7 (1)
- Your Views (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.