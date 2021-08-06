Mrs. Gretchen Lee Garrison, age 88, of Spring Lake passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born January 31, 1933, in Cordell, Oklahoma, to Jess and Lillian (Jones) Wesner. On June 22, 1954, she married Dr. Edgar Garrison, and he preceded her in death on November 29, 2009.
Gretchen graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1953 as a speech pathologist. She and Edgar moved to Fairbanks Alaska, where she taught kindergarten while Edgar finished his enlistment in the Air Force. They then moved to West Michigan, where she has lived for the last 65 years.
