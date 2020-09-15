Gretchen Virginia Distel, age 81, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Medi Lodge at The Shore in Grand Haven. She was born April 4, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan, to Fred J. and Virginia (Mitchell) Distel.
Gretchen was a member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church. She previously worked at McDonald’s and was recognized as employee of the year by Goodwill Industries. Gretchen also was the Florida State Special Olympics Backstroke Champion and loved riding horses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.