Gunhild Elsie “Gunner” McPherson, age 95, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at Robbinswood Assisted Living.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI 49456, with Pastor Lary Jackson officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Gunhild may be given to Second Reformed Church.
