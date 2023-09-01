Gwen Anne Klingensmith, age 73, of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Lakewoods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 23, 1950, in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, to DeWitt and Willo Ann (Brunt) Tolly. She married John Klingensmith on September 9, 1972.
Gwen worked at Dow Chemical, Lakehead Pipeline and also owned and operated the Village Hardware alongside her husband. Her most important “job” was to spoil her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed Yahtzee, Scrabble, camping, collecting penguins and “gifting” them to those she loved. Gwen was a member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church.
