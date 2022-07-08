Mrs. Gwendolyn J. Sievert, age 92, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Harbor Hospice Poppen House. She was born on March 7, 1929, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Henry and Beatrice Rose (Cassidy) Ahman.
A Celebration of Gwendolyn’s Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444 (231-798-1100).
