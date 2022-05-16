Harlen Orie Baldus, age 94, of Spring Lake passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. He was born August 20, 1927, in Crockery Township to Charlie and Mable (Edwards) Baldus; and married Virginia Nietering on December 20, 1947, in Newaygo, Michigan. Virginia preceded him in death on May 23, 2015.
Harlen served his country in the merchant marines during WWII. He worked as a truck driver for Midwest Pipe and retired from Lamar Pipe in 1989. Harlen was a member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church and helped with the youth group, member of the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 in Grand Haven, and Boy Scouts. He was known as a “handyman” who loved woodworking and gardening.
