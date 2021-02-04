Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Harley Louis Schumacher, age 85, of Grand Haven passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 23, 1935, in Beal City, Michigan to John and Helen (Zeien) Schumacher, and married Kathleen Vida on July 11, 1992, in North Muskegon.
Harley served his country in the Army and worked in public relations for Michigan Consolidated Gas Company (DTE Energy), retiring after 33 years of service in 1997. He was very involved in the community, with various boards of directors and numerous charities. His other interests were landscaping, sailing, downhill skiing and deer hunting. Harley was a huge supporter of the Beal City Aggies!
