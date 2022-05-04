Harold Edward Werschem Jr., age 79, of Spring Lake, died at his home on April 19, 2022.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Ferrysburg Community Church, 17785 Mohawk Drive, Spring Lake, MI 49456. Military honors will be accorded by the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 Honor Guard. Attendees are asked to dress casually. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Heart Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.