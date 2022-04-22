Harold Edward Werschem Jr., age 79, of Spring Lake, died at his home on April 19, 2022. Harold was born on December 27, 1942, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Harold Sr. and Esther (French) Werschem.
Harold was a man of few words, had a devilish grin, and he was a prankster but had a soft side and a generous heart. He graduated from Grand Haven High School and then went on to receive his associate's degree from Muskegon Business College and later his bachelor’s degree from Aquinas College. In August 1964, he enlisted in the Air Force and worked as an airplane mechanic. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in August 1970.
