Harold Ellis, age 65, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at home. He was born May 15, 1955, in Grand Haven to Howard Manly and Lois Joan (Runnion) Ellis; and married his eighth-grade sweetheart, Patricia “Pat” Botbyl, on October 24, 1975, at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Harold retired in 2017 from Automatic Spring Products, after 43 years of service. He was a member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles 925 and Fruitport Conservation Club. He loved hunting, fishing, metal detecting, cooking and photography (especially taking pictures of his grandchildren).
