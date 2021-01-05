Harold Raymond Merz, age 75 of Grand Haven, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge. He was born September 11, 1945, in Grand Haven to the late Lloyd and Geraldine (Pierce) Merz.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gail Merz; his daughter, Hilary Merz Bodman; and son, Scott (Kelly) Merz, all of Grand Haven; four beloved grandchildren: Dalton Merz, Jared Whipple, Hayley Bodman and Abrial Merz; and one great-grandson, Karson Merz.
