Harriet Jane Johnson, age 77 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at a local care facility. She was born on April 11, 1945, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Harold and Alice (Bosche) Chittenden. Harriet married Gerald “Gary” Johnson on June 2, 2006, in Grand Haven.
Harriet graduated from Grand Haven High School and worked for Steketee’s in Grand Haven for many years. She enjoyed traveling, knitting and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
