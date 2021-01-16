Harry Carl LaDronka, age 69 of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at home. He was born April 26, 1951, in Saginaw, Michigan, to the late Harry and Vera (Peters) LaDronka.
Harry graduated from Arthur Hill High School, and completed coursework at Saginaw Valley State University, the University of Findlay and Delta College. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1975 to 1981, at the end of the Vietnam War era. Harry married Charlene Killips on June 30, 1983, in Fennville, Michigan.
