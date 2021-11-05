A Celebration of Life for Harry LaDronka will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Grand Haven Community Center. Interment with full military honors will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Lake Forest Cemetery in Grand Haven. Let us all remember him with laughter and share his passion for all things sports. Harry was a staunch University of Michigan, Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers fan, and the wearer of all things tie-dye. We request that you wear tie-dye or your favorite sport team apparel while we share memories, swap stories and celebrate the things that made him so special. The tears have fallen since Harry left us. Now is the time to smile and celebrate the life that he led and how he touched us all. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

