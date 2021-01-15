Harry LaDronka, 69, of Grand Haven died unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at home. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- State Briefs
- Masking sound: Pandemic makes life even more difficult for hearing impaired
- Grand Haven weekend forecast
- Baking soda volume 2
- Flint water probe brings charges against ex-governor, others
- Thursday's update: 2,698 new cases, 139 deaths in Michigan
- Laker skiing gets first action of winter season, opens schedule at Cannonsburg
- 'I can't be more honored': Red Wings name Dylan Larkin captain
Most Popular
Articles
- GH psychologist's license suspended
- One hurt in crash with Harbor Transit bus
- Indoor dining extension ban ‘devastating’ for local businesses
- Local high schools show resiliency with virtual learning
- ‘It could happen to anyone’: Ottawa County father discusses son's depression, drug overdose
- Local vaccination demand exceeds supply
- Two found dead in Holland Township apartment
- Changes in US 31 access from Pierce, Warner considered
- Grand Haven teen nears Eagle Scout rank
- Former city intern becomes South Haven city clerk
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (11)
- Michigan Republican Party war on the middle class (8)
- Your Views (7)
- Your Views (5)
- The riotous end of the Trump term (2)
- Biden inauguration to feature virtual, nationwide parade (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Coming back together after the 2020 election (2)
- The way forward for America after Trump (2)
- Country or kingdom: A Christian perspective on politics in our time (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.