Mr. Harry K. Schweitzer, age 95, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Heartwood Lodge Hospice Residence.
He was born in Spring Lake, MI on February 20, 1925 to Garhardt and Elizabeth (Warber) Schweitzer. Harry served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII in France. Harry and Evelyn DeBryun were married on June 27, 1947. Mr. Schweitzer had been employed as a Foreman for Story & Clark Piano Factory and Multi-State Insurance until retirement. Harry enjoyed many hunting ventures in Michigan and Colorado, fishing, but loved the company of his family and friends most of all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.