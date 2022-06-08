Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.