Heather Jo Brand, a technical project manager for Brilliance Audio/Amazon and resident of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the age of 37 in her home.
Heather was born on September 13, 1983, in Holland, Michigan, to Gary and Lorri (Keefer) Berkompas. She graduated from West Ottawa High School, and attended Grand Valley State University and Michigan State University. Heather was an avid reader and one of her favorite pastimes included listening to music. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and entertaining by her pool. Heather’s passion and love for children and animals was immeasurable. She was known for having a big heart and always putting others before herself.
