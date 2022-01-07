Hedy Beckering, age 75 of Grand Haven, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at home. She was born on February 27, 1946, in Orlando, Florida, to the late Robert and Elizabeth (Hawkins) Beckering.
Hedy was the broker and owner of Action 1 Mobile Home Brokers for 15-plus years. She previously worked as a deputy for the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Grand Haven Tribune and the Muskegon Chronicle. She was involved with animal rescues in the area, and ended up starting her own rescue, “Angels with Furr,” with her daughter, Amanda, and placed hundreds of cats and dogs (and one iguana) into their forever homes. Hedy enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, reading, cooking and working on needlepoint projects. She also loved her cats, dogs and horses, and had a passion for the welfare of any animal, big or small.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.