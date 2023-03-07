Helen Elizabeth “Betty” Bytwerk, age 95, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Freedom Village in Holland. She was born on June 17, 1927, in Highland Park, Michigan to George and Agnes (Bell) Parmenter.
Betty graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1951. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. Betty held a commercial pilot’s license for fifty years and was a flight instructor in the late 1940’s. She was a member of Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women Pilots.
