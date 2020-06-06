Helen Brown passed away on April 12, 2020. She died as a result of complications from a stroke suffered in 2012 followed by long-term care.
Helen was born in 1947 in Sydney, Australia, and grew up in Spring Lake, Michigan. She attended The University of Michigan School of Music (BM ’69; MM ’70) and taught at Muskegon Community College, Clarion State College and University of Toledo before beginning her doctoral studies at The Ohio State. After finishing her Ph.D., she taught music theory at Purdue University for 26 years, from 1986 to 2012, becoming associate professor of music in the Division of Music in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts. Many of Professor Brown’s students were not traditional music majors, but engineers, scientists and liberal arts students. They found in her a rare blend of keen assessment and critique, and genuine kindness and concern for their welfare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.