Helen Lucille (Beenen) Hoermann passed away peacefully at Green Acres of Wayland on March 25, 2022. Helen was born September 13, 1928, to Roy and Malinda Beenen, who preceded her in death. She lived in Grand Rapids and had a lifetime career with AT&T, formerly Michigan Bell.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Brinks and Lois Fitzgerald. She married the love of her life, John Warren Hoermann, moved to Grand Haven and enjoyed 30 wonderful years of marriage until his death in 2014. She was very involved in the lives of her nieces and their families, and they are left to cherish her memory.
