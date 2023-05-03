Mrs. Helen Irene Boomgaard, age 94 of Palm Harbor, Florida (formerly of Spring Lake and Grand Haven), passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at her home. She was born on November 23, 1928 in Muskegon, Michigan. Helen married Donald Walsh in 1946 in Muskegon. He preceded her in death in 1981. She then married Peter Boomgaard in 1983 and he preceded her in death in 2017. Helen was a member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Lake until she moved to Florida. She is survived by her four sons, two step-daughters, and one step-son, and several grandchildren. A Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date with burial in Manton, Michigan. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Helen’s online guest book.
