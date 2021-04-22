Helen Jane VanWoerkom has passed on to heaven two weeks after her 100th birthday, which fell on Easter of this year.
A lifelong resident of Grand Haven, Helen was born in 1921 the daughter of William and Celia VanWoerkom, and she outlived her siblings: John, Gerald, Edith and Robert. She attended and graduated from Grand Haven High School. Her working career was spent as general office and payroll clerk at Grand Haven Stamped Products and JSJ Corporation, from which she eventually retired.
