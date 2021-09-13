Helen Mary (Koscinski) Vollmer, formerly of Spring Lake, MI passed away peacefully on September 10th at the age of 87.
She was born on May 3, 1934 in Muskegon, MI one of two daughters to Peter and Pauline Koscinski. Helen was the beloved mother of 5 children. She will be remembered dearly for her commitment to her family, and the outstanding job she did of raising her children. She struck the perfect balance between protective mothering, promoting responsible independence, and instilling a common sense that provided a strong foundation for all 5 children to become successful adults.
