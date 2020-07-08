Helene Elizabeth Miller, age 85, of Spring Lake passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born March 24, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan, to Alexander and Lydia (Schmidt) Barbour, and she married Frank Miller II. He preceded her in death in 1976.
Helene worked at Swart Associates Architectural Firm as the business manager, with hospice for several years and Kandu Counterpart. She also participated on several community boards and was a member of the first YMCA. Her other interests were reading, playing bridge and doing charity work.
